1,349 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $147.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $318.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

