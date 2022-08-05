13,670 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stem by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of STEM opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 million. Stem had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 26.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $42,053.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,710 shares of company stock worth $655,014. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

