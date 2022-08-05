1,522 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after buying an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after buying an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

