157,968 Shares in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Up 20.7 %

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I alerts:

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.