157,968 Shares in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Up 20.7 %
Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I
