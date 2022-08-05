2,046 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 33.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Loews by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on L. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

