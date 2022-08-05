2,218 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.16 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 24.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

