272 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Chemed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $4,215,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,348,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,348,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,096 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $472.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.92.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

