3,365 Shares in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $43.45 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89.

