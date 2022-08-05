3,625 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,125,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BankUnited by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

BankUnited Price Performance

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKU stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.