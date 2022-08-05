3,741 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.