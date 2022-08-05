409,206 Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 409,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of ESAB at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.
ESAB Stock Down 0.0 %
ESAB stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.22.
ESAB Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
