485 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $243.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.26 and its 200-day moving average is $262.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

