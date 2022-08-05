510 Shares in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBK opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

