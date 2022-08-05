5,225 Shares in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.39% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $28.31.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.