5,876 Shares in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,620,000.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HAACU stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

About Health Assurance Acquisition

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.