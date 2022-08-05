6,484 Shares in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

East Resources Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. East Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

About East Resources Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.