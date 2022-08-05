6,687 Shares in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Price Performance
GEEX stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.73.
Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Profile
