6,687 Shares in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

GEEX stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.73.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

