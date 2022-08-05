8,011 Shares in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Navient by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in Navient by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 27,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Navient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.67. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Navient’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Compass Point cut their price target on Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

