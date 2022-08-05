8,678 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,678 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in 3D Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,624 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after buying an additional 1,662,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in 3D Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,609 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,109 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jim D. Kever bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,756.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of DDD stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

