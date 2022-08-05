9,200 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $89,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

