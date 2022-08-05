9,403 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,229,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,601,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

