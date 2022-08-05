Adam G. Ciongoli Sells 32,194 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

