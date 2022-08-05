Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $160.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.