Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $160.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s previous close.
AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of AMD stock opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
