Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 662 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $283.65 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.