Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,684. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

