Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 126,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $118.19 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average of $138.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

