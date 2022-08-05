Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 189.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.