Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 126,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,684. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.