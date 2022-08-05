Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $118.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

