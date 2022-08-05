Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Atria Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 127.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
