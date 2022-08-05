Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Atria Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 127.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

