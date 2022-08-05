Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 462.2% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $6,229,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

