Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $157,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 127.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.