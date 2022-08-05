Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $201,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

