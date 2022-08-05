American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211,870 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

