American States Water (NYSE:AWR) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.28. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77.

Insider Activity at American States Water

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,643,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of American States Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,379,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,263,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

