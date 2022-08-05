Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Up to $9.96

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $10.55. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 6,821 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $164,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 21,814 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $174,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,779 shares of company stock worth $1,237,966 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $99,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $115,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

