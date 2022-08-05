Andrew Seaton Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Stock

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX – Get Rating) insider Andrew Seaton acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$750,000.00 ($528,169.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. The company primarily focuses on the West Erregulla project located in the Perth Basin. Strike Energy Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

