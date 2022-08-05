Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Apartment Income REIT worth $21,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

