Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 38.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

