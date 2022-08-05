Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

