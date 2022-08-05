Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is ACT Advisors LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

ACT Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 99,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,757,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Apple by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 37,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

