Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 37.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.15. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

