Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $165.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

