Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Acas LLC

Acas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 35,384 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 12.4% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

