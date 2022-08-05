Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

