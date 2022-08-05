Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 99,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 37,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.15. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

