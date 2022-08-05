Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 99,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,757,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Apple by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 37,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $165.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.15. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

