ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of ArcBest worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. abrdn plc lifted its stake in ArcBest by 36.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 53.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in ArcBest by 14.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $86.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

