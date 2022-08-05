ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ArcBest will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,637,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

