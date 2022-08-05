Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $70.05 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 85,500 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.15. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

